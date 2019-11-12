MGM Springfield, Crown Royal team up to send care packages to veterans overseas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On this Veterans Day, a number of local organizations found unique ways to honor the men and women who fought, or who are currently fighting for our country.

MGM Springfield teamed up with Crown Royal to honor veterans and visitors made over 400 care packages that will be sent to military members overseas.

Armory Square at MGM Springfield turned purple for the afternoon. People turned Crown Royal’s purple bags into care packages that will be sent overseas to soldiers in active duty. The packages include snacks, toiletries, and handwritten notes.

22News spoke with one veteran who was creating a care package that said gifts from home keep troops going while serving overseas. A crown royal representative told 22News it’s an honor to be holding this event on Veterans Day.

“This is the first time that we are at MGM,” said Nicole Sobel of Martignetti Companies. “We are very happy to be here to Veterans Day and we think it’s a great opportunity for the community to come together with Crown Royal and celebrate our veterans and our troops overseas and do something special to honor them.”

Crown Royal partners with packages from home to get the care packages to troops overseas. For every bag donated to packages from home, crown royal contributes $1 to the organization.