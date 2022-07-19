SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Many young people at Springfield’s Community Centers are giving thanks on Tuesday for the delivery of massive amounts of cold drinking water on a very hot day.

Carew Street’s Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Vincent Borello was glad to welcome the truck carrying the 1,000 cases of water being delivered by MGM Springfield’s president Chris Kelley. Borello couldn’t think of a nicer gift to keep the kids hydrated.

Vincent Borello told 22News, “In this heat, we had a special gift from MGM Springfield. They’re bringing cases of water here to the kids, making sure to keep the kids cool, and hydrated in this heat wave.

MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley correctly figured that given the stifling heat, nothing would hit the spot for these active children more than a cold drink.

“Well we know it’s going to be a hot, hot week. We want to make sure we share some of the best things to drink, on a hot summer day, which is a cool refreshing glass of water at the Boys and Girls Club,” said Chris Kelly. “Some future NBA stars behind me.”

The generosity didn’t end there. A like amount of water would soon be on its way to Kelly’s second destination, the South End Community Center on Marble street, where the children there would partake in this needed refreshment on an oppressively day.