MGM Springfield donates 200 Bright Nights tickets to AMR, PVTA workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of frontline workers from AMR and the PVTA are being recognized for their hard work during the pandemic.

MGM Springfield donated 200 Bright Nights tickets for these workers. People who work for AMR have put others’ lives ahead of theirs throughout the entire pandemic. Responding to kinds of medical emergencies.

Some are even on the front lines testing hundreds of people a day for the virus, and the same with PVTA workers, who also interact with hundreds of people as they make sure life can carry on for so many people.

Sandra Sheehan of the PVTA told 22News, “Being able to experience this amazing light show is a wonderful way to celebrate them something they can enjoy with their families.”

Representatives from AMR and PVTA accepted the tickets Tuesday and they will be distributed to employees Wednesday.