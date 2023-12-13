SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield helped spread some holiday cheer Wednesday, with a donation of $5,000 to the YMCA of Greater Springfield.

MGM Springfield volunteers came bearing gifts and festive treats for the many students

and teachers at the YMCA in downtown Springfield.

This $5,000 donation will go towards youth programming, educational initiatives, art supplies, and more. Dexter Johnson, the CEO of the YMCA of Greater Springfield told 22News that collaborations with community partners like MGM Springfield are crucial, and their financial support allows them to continue to operate and serve the hundreds of students that come through their doors everyday.

“We care for hundreds of kids each day in our preschool and after-school programs, and so this funding will go towards supplies and different things that will help us to be able to serve the families in our community,” Johnson said.

MGM Springfield says that this donation helps alleviate some of that pressure that educators face when it comes to providing their students with new and educational resources.