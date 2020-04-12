MGM Springfield donates cots and outdoor heaters to Mercy Medical Center, City of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – MGM Springfield donated cots and outdoor heaters to Mercy Medical Center and the City of Springfield to help with overflow at the hospital and the homeless population in during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a news release sent to 22News, a portion of the 160 portable sleeping cots will be donated to the hospital for overflow and the other portion of cots and 16 outdoor heaters will assist the homeless population in Springfield.

“We are grateful to MGM Springfield for the generous donation of cots for use during the pandemic. This is another example of the local area’s remarkable community partnerships that assist our efforts to care for patients during this difficult time,” Deborah Bitsoli, President of Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates said.

“I want to thank MGM President and COO Chris Kelley and his MGM Team for stepping up in support of our city’s ongoing and continued efforts in responding to this Coronavirus situation. These much needed items will go a long way in assisting our city’s coronavirus response,” said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno.