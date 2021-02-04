MGM Springfield donates food, tent to AMR first responders at Eastfield Mall testing site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gesture of appreciation Thursday for the many hours AMR employees have spent testing Springfield area residents for COVID-19.

The tireless work of the AMR first responders at the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site hasn’t gone unnoticed. MGM Springfield showed its appreciation Thursday afternoon by providing the EMT’s with lunch and a warm tent to continue their work.

Mayor Domenic Sarno saluted both the AMR employees and the leadership at MGM Springfield helping the city during this critical time.

“We are so fortunate here in Springfield to have a multitude of compassionate and philanthropic entities that have worked together during these challenging and surreal times. I cannot thank AMR and MGM Springfield enough for their continued support and investment in our Springfield. Both AMR and MGM Springfield and their respective leadership teams have been proactive and great corporate citizens for our residents and frontline workers. Together, we will defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. To AMR Northeast Regional Director Patrick Pickering and MGM Resorts’ President of the Northeast Group Chris Kelley and their teams – Thank you!” Mayor Domenic Sarno

For the next 30 days, MGM Springfield is providing lunch to the AMR “Stop the Spread” testing team.

“The AMR team is on the front lines going above and beyond to care for our community every day. We are grateful for all they do and hope our contribution provides a well-earned sanctuary,” said Chris Kelley, President of the Northeast Group, MGM Resorts. “My sincere gratitude to AMR Northeast Regional Director Patrick Pickering as well for his continued leadership and dedication to Springfield.”

The testing site opened the “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall.

“From the time MGM arrived in western Massachusetts, they have supported the City of Springfield and surrounding communities in good and bad times, in so many ways,” said Patrick Pickering, AMR Northeast Regional Director. “We have more than two dozen AMR staff on-site at the Eastfield Mall that requires support, and, more importantly, a warm place to eat their lunch. This heated tent and the food that MGM is providing is very valuable and much appreciated. Public and private collaboration is the strength in which we will get through this terrible crisis.”

Erica Bishop, AMR Account Executive for the Northeast Region, joined Mayor Sarno, Chris Kelley and AMR staff Thursday.

“AMR first responders engage at a moment’s notice to assist people through their worst days, and with this donation, we hope to show our appreciation for everything they do,” said Erica Bishop. “We cannot thank MGM Springfield and the City of Springfield enough for their help in Governor Baker’s ‘Stop the Spread’ initiative. Without the collaboration between these fine partners, we would not be able to successfully continue our mission of keeping the Commonwealth safe, especially during the Covid crisis.”