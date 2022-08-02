SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the expected heat wave, MGM Springfield is making a donation to keep residents cool and hydrated.
MGM Springfield announced they are donating water to city cooling centers. 22News spoke to an official from MGM about the donation.
“We’re getting ready for a heat wave and we want to help out as much as we can, so were donating pallets and pallets of water to make sure the cooling centers are supplied with what they need. It’s going to be hot and it’s all about keeping an eye out for each other and making sure were all safe,” said Beth Ward, Director of Media Affairs at MGM Springfield.
Among those grateful for the donations, Mayor Sarno thanked MGM President and COO Chris Kelley and his team, “I want to thank MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley and his team for their generous donation of water to our city’s cooling centers. Once again, our MGM Springfield has stepped up to assist our residents and I cannot thank them enough for their continued support, belief and investment in our Springfield.”
For those wishing to enter one of the cooling centers, a mask advisory will apply. Cooling Center Sites include:
|Site
|Address
|Day and Hours
|Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
|1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Senior Center in the North End
|310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Hungry Hill Senior Center
|773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Mason Square Library Community Room
|765 State Street, Springfield, MA 01109
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Myrtle Street Park
117 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center
|1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|South End Community Center
|99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Aside from cooling centers, residents can also visit neighborhood libraries, senior centers and malls to escape the heat.