SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the expected heat wave, MGM Springfield is making a donation to keep residents cool and hydrated.

MGM Springfield announced they are donating water to city cooling centers. 22News spoke to an official from MGM about the donation.

“We’re getting ready for a heat wave and we want to help out as much as we can, so were donating pallets and pallets of water to make sure the cooling centers are supplied with what they need. It’s going to be hot and it’s all about keeping an eye out for each other and making sure were all safe,” said Beth Ward, Director of Media Affairs at MGM Springfield.

Among those grateful for the donations, Mayor Sarno thanked MGM President and COO Chris Kelley and his team, “I want to thank MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley and his team for their generous donation of water to our city’s cooling centers. Once again, our MGM Springfield has stepped up to assist our residents and I cannot thank them enough for their continued support, belief and investment in our Springfield.”

For those wishing to enter one of the cooling centers, a mask advisory will apply. Cooling Center Sites include:

Site Address Day and Hours Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Senior Center in the North End 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street, Springfield, MA 01109 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Myrtle Street Park

117 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5

10:00 am – 6:00 pm South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105 Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Cooling Centers in the Springfield area.

Aside from cooling centers, residents can also visit neighborhood libraries, senior centers and malls to escape the heat.