MGM Springfield donating 12,000 pounds of food during precautionary coronavirus closure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is closed for two weeks, but the casino’s food is not going to waste. Nearly 12,000 pounds of food–equivalent to 10,000 meals– is being donated to people in need.

More than a dozen MGM Springfield employees were on hand Tuesday morning to make a donation dropoff at Open Pantry in Springfield.

The program director told 22News the massive donation comes at a time when some people are uncertain about their next paycheck, or have children at home who would normally eat two meals a day at school.

“We want people to understand that they can come here and get food if food is a concern and they don’t have enough money to go to the grocery store,” Rennix said. “Then the food pantry is the next stop, and that’s okay.”

Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez said it’s gestures like these that help us get through the toughest times.

“This is amazing, this just shows the resilience of the American people,” Gomez said. “I think that during this time of crisis that you show what makes us american that’s coming together and making sure we’re putting that best foot forward to help people in need.”

MGM Springfield is also donating to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Friends of the Homeless, and Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services.