SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With Memorial Day this Monday, many are taking the time to honor those who died in service to our nation. Communities across the country are taking the time to place flags at the grave stones of veterans.

There are roughly 22,000 veterans’ graves in Springfield and on Tuesday, we saw steps being taken to honor all of them. Employees with MGM Springfield were out at Springfield Cemetery placing flags at grave stones. The cemetery is the final resting spot for many prominent members of the city with more than 200 Civil War soldiers buried there.

“We’ve been doing this for years and a significant percentage of our workforce at MGM Springfield is comprised of veterans, so that thread of respect, of admiration and appreciation runs through the fabric of our entire organization,” said Chris Kelley, President of MGM Springfield.

The city’s Department of Veteran Services is still looking for volunteers to help put out flags at veterans gravestones in observance of Memorial Day.