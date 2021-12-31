MGM Springfield event brings in the New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Eve at MGM Springfield is going on as planned.

As for the New Year’s Eve party, Broadway’s Rock of Ages is currently performing in the Ballroom but there are other ways you can join in on the fun. As midnight approaches, guests will be invited inside the ARIA Ballroom to dance in the New Year with DJ Mad Maxx at 11 p.m. No tickets are required for this event.

Masks were recommended but not required for guests. However, that’ll change on January 3rd when the city’s indoor mask mandate goes into affect.