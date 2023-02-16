SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Along with in-person betting at MGM Springfield, the casino has adjusted hours and offerings of restaurants and amenities.

Beginning Thursday, MGM Springfield announced extended hours at restaurants, including new lunch and dinner menu selections, and amenity attractions.

There are six dining experiences located at the casino, The Chandler Steakhouse, Costa, TAP Sports Bar, South End Market, The Roasted Bean, and Wahlburgers. The following information from MGM Springfield are the changes being made:

TAP Sports Lounge now has an expanded lunch service. New hours are as follows: Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. Monday – Wednesday: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

TAP Bowling Lanes are now open for guests to try their hand at one of the most unique bowling experiences in the region, seven days a week. New hours are as follows: Monday – Thursday: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Costa chefs are excited to welcome guests Friday, Saturday and now Sundays as well. New menu items include fettuccine Bolognese with mascarpone, arancini with red pepper coulis, and New York strip with garlic confit. New hours are as follows: Friday – Sunday: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Roasted Bean is now open! Guests are welcome seven days a week, with offerings that include fan favorite coffee & tea selections, warm breakfast sandwiches, fresh pastries, light lunch options and more. New hours are as follows: Sunday – Monday: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Topgolf Swing Suite reopens Friday, February 17th with new and expanded weekend hours welcoming both walk-in’s and continued service for group reservations. Light bites and craft cocktails are also back at the popular Topgolf Bar. New hours are as follows: Friday – Saturday: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Additionally, there are two nightlife areas in the casino, Commonwealth Bar and Lounge, and The Knox Bar. Don’t forget the Regal movie theater, open daily offering more than a dozen movies.

Entertainment scheduled at MGM

The MGM hotel has a total of 240 rooms for overnight stays including suites, and dog-friendly offers available.