MGM Springfield eyes return of poker by end of year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (State House News Service) – By the end of this year, MGM Springfield plans to reintroduce poker, albeit with fewer than half the number of tables the western Massachusetts casino devoted to the popular card game before the pandemic and the game’s extended absence.

The state’s two casinos — MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor — resumed mostly normal operations in late May without reintroducing poker and the Gaming Commission took notice of the 10-fold increase in complaints about the lack of legal poker in the Bay State. Both casinos said they would make decisions about the future of poker by the end of the year.

“We’re aiming for Q4. Where previously we had made the statement that we would make a decision on it by the end of the year, we have at least made that decision and we will move forward with a plan on how to return it within that quarter,” MGM Springfield Compliance Director Daniel Miller told the Gaming Commission on Thursday.

Miller said that MGM Springfield will bring poker back at a reduced capacity, probably 10 to 12 tables instead of the 28 that used to populate the casino’s poker room.

“We have listened to our poker players and also our previous dealers that want this back as an option at our casino, and we want to provide it to them,” Miller said.

Encore Boston Harbor told the Gaming Commission in late July that a reintroduction of poker would require the casino to close other table games because it cannot find enough people to hire as dealers. An Encore executive also said the former poker room is now filled with “some of our highest-performing slot machines.”