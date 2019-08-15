MGM Springfield generated $20M in gaming revenue in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield generated approximately $20 million in gross gaming revenue in the month of July.

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, $15,508,688 was generated through slots and $4,889,916 was generated through table games.

As a category 1 resort-casino, MGM Springfield is taxed on 25 percent of gross gaming revenue. That money is shared with several specific state funds. The largest portion of the money goes to local aid to cities and towns, followed by transportation and infrastructure, and then education. July’s taxes amounted to $5,099,651.

All together, Massachusetts’ three casinos– MGM, Plainridge Park Casino, and Encore Boston– generated $81 million in July.

MGM Springfield celebrates it’s one-year anniversary on August 24.