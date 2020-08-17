MGM Springfield generated more than $10M in gaming revenue in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield generated more than $10 million in gross gaming revenue for a portion of July since reopening in July.

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, $8,988,609 was generated through slots and $1,715,144 was generated through table games.

As a category one resort-casino, MGM Springfield is taxed on 25 percent of gross gaming revenue. That money is shared with several specific state funds. The largest portion of the money goes to local aid to cities and towns followed by transportation and infrastructure and then education. July’s taxes amounted to $2,675,938.

MGM Springfield was permitted to reopen during the state’s phase 3 guidelines on July 6 however, they reopened on July 10 with invited guests and officially reopened to the public ‪July 13.

All together, Massachusetts’ three casinos– MGM, Plainridge Park Casino, and Encore Boston– generated $45 million in July.