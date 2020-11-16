MGM Springfield generated more than $17M in gaming revenue in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield generated more than $17 million in gross gaming revenue for the month of October.

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, $13,521,082 was generated through slots and $3,984,998 was generated through table games.

As a category 1 resort-casino, MGM Springfield is taxed on 25 percent of gross gaming revenue. That money is shared with several specific state funds. The largest portion of the money goes to local aid to cities and towns, followed by transportation and infrastructure, and then education. October’s taxes amounted to $4,376,520.

All together, Massachusetts’ three casinos– MGM, Plainridge Park Casino, and Encore Boston– generated $69 million tax revenue in October.

