MGM Springfield generated more than $19 million in revenue in September

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released its revenue statement for the month of September.
The MGC reported that the Plainridge Park Casino (PPC), MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated approximately $89 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).
According to the MGC chart above:
- Plainridge Park Casino, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49% of gross gaming revenue. Of that total taxed amount, 82% is paid to Local Aid and 18% is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund.
- MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort-casinos, are taxed on 25% of GGR; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.
The Commonwealth has collected approximately $894 million in total taxes and assessments from PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility.