SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has released the gaming revenue numbers for August 2023, including sports wagering results.

The combined Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the state’s three casinos was approximately $98 million. MGM Springfield took in $23,525,299 in the combined table and slot games, paying $5,881,324 in taxes to the state. MGM had $22,149,236 in current and future wagers settled in August for retail sports betting and BetMGM online.

Plainridge Park Casino (PPC), MGM Springfield (MGM), and Encore Boston Harbor (EBH) are licensed for sports wagering, which began on January 31, 2023. According to the MGC, $4,542,587 has been paid to the state in total taxes and assessments from sports wagering.

Read the full revenue reports on the MGC website.