MGM Springfield generated nearly $21M in gaming revenue in August

This Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo shows slot machines on the main floor during a preview tour at the MGM Springfield casino in Springfield, Mass. The casino is scheduled to open to the public on Aug. 24. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield generated nearly $21 million in gross gaming revenue for the month of August.

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, $15,633,227 was generated through slots and $5,332,944 was generated through table games.

As a category 1 resort-casino, MGM Springfield is taxed on 25 percent of gross gaming revenue. That money is shared with several specific state funds. The largest portion of the money goes to local aid to cities and towns, followed by transportation and infrastructure, and then education. August’s taxes amounted to $5,241,543.

MGM Springfield celebrated its one-year anniversary on August 24.

All together, Massachusetts’ three casinos– MGM, Plainridge Park Casino, and Encore Boston– generated $86 million in August.