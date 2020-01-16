MGM Springfield has lowest month of revenue in December 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield has reported its lowest revenue in its 16-month history. The casino’s December gross gambling revenue was $18.9 million.

That’s down from $21.6 million from a year ago. The state’s Gaming Commission released its monthly numbers Wednesday.

22News spoke to MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis about the drop in revenue on Thursday. He said he’s not too concerned and believes their Red Sox Winter Weekend will set the course for a very successful new year.

“They are going to vary from month to month. We played a little unlucky which is good news for the customers, which means they won more of their fair share,” Mathis said. “But we are excited about our trends. Half the fans who come to [Red Sox Winter Weekend] will be from outside the region. It’ll be great exposure of the property.”

Despite MGM’s revenue drop, Encore Boston Harbor, another casino in Massachusetts, reported an improvement in its gaming numbers: from $47 million in November to $54 million in December.