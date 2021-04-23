MGM Springfield hiring on the spot Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is looking to fill more than 70 positions that include the hotel and restaurants.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will take place on the second floor of MGM Springfield from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday. They are looking for cashiers, security officers, cocktail servers, restaurant hosts and more.

Job seekers are required to make an appointment ahead of time through Indeed.com. Interviews will be conducted at the event and jobs will be offered on the spot to those who qualify. MGM Springfield is also asking applicants to bring a photo ID and multiple copies of your resume.

The state COVID-19 guidance requires everyone to wear a mask.