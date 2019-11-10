MGM Springfield hosts City of Bright Nights ball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 25th anniversary season of Bright Nights is just weeks away.

The City of Bright Nights Ball black-tie event has traditionally been the forerunner to the start of Bright Nights which debuted back in 1995.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt occupied a place of honor during the Saturday night gala.

The gala provides funding for a variety of spirit of Springfield events including Bright Nights, the Springtime Pancake Breakfast and The Parade of the Big Balloons.

For the first time, Bright Nights beginning on November 27th running through January fifth will include an MGM Springfield exhibit.

MGM Springfield’s President Mike Mathis told 22News that the gala comes with a wealth of communal history.

“I think so many people have a history with the event, the Bright Nights light show, it celebrates its 25th anniversary,” said Mathis.

Springfield’s Paul Picknelly told 22News that Bright Nights has been a passionate event for both him and his father.

“My dad was passionate about Springfield, my dad was passionate about Bright Nights at Forest Park,” said Picknelly.

Co-chairman for the Bright Nights Ball was Congressman Richard Neal and MASS Mutual CEO Roger Crandall.

The hundreds in attendance learned that Bright nights is currently ranked 5th out of 20 in the USA Today Reader’s choice favorite holiday display in North America.

Bright Nights could well achieve a higher ranking depending on how many who’ve enjoyed the attraction vote between now and December 3rd.