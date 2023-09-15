SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local leaders gathered at MGM Springfield Friday evening for a fundraising event at an area health care center.

The casino hosted the gala to support the Caring Health Center’s mission, of providing key and vital services in the community.

The goal is to raise $150,000 to support the training of future healthcare professionals. Caring Health Centers President & CEO, Tania Barber was the keynote speaker.

“This year they are unveiling the Tania M. Barber Learning Institute. The board of directors and a few of our employees decided to name our newly launched learning institute which is coming soon is named after myself, so I am humbled and honored,” said Barber.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance Friday night, along with Health and Human Services Commissioner for the city, Helen Caulton-Harris.