SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 149th Kentucky Derby took place Saturday and there were celebrations held locally to raise money and watch the horse race.

The horses took post at 6:57 p.m. at Churchill Downs in Louisville and tons of people were at the Armory for MGM Springfield’s Kentucky Derby Party. The annual event is not only a fun time to watch the biggest horse race of the year but also a fundraiser for Square One which provides family-friendly education and support services.

Since 2016, the sold out party with 250 guests, who are decked out in their Derby best, will watch the race on a giant screen, while enjoying traditional mint juleps, and participating in raffles and a silent auction.

“We are so excited that our annual Kentucky Derby Party fundraiser has become a real signature event for Square One,” said Kristine Allard, VP of Development and Communication for Square One. “Every year it gets bigger and better with more sponsors and more guests…. the hats get bigger and the dresses get louder and more floral and just fun.”

And this should be a fun race. Last year, Rich Strike the 2nd biggest underdog in history, won with 80-1 odds.