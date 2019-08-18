MGM Springfield hosts outdoor boxing event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Murphys Boxing came to MGM Springfield on Saturday for a special outdoor matinee event.

The main event featured NABA Light Heavyweight Champion Charles Foster who was defending his title for the fourth time.

Ken Casey, the owner of Murphys Boxing told 22News that the event brings fighters and fans from all over New England.

“The undercard has a lot of local Springfield guys,” Casey explained. “The main event is from Connecticut with a lot of fans from this area. You have to keep in mind, as amateurs, these guys came up together from Springfield, Hartford, New Haven.”

Casey is also the front-man for the band Dropkick Murphys. He founded Murphys Boxing in 2014.