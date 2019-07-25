MGM Springfield hosts resource fair for veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield hosted its first job and resource fair for veterans on Thursday.

MGM Springfield welcomed veterans with displays listing the dozens of employment opportunities now available at the hotel/casino complex in downtown Springfield.

A series of booths were devoted to agencies that provide a range of services for men and women no longer in the service.

“We’re here to make sure that if any veterans who come through here and they need immediate services and can’t wait, our office is here to assist them immediately,” said Tom Belton, Director of the Springfield Veteran Service.

MGM Springfield job opportunities range from casino security to careers in the food and beverage side of the workforce.

Click here to learn more about the jobs available >>