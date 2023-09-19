SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is hosting a job fair at the Rebecca Johnson School Gymnasium from 5 to 7 on Tuesday evening.

There are a variety of positions open and are seeking people to join all of their departments, including front-end and back-end operations, management, and customer service. MGM is hoping to pull in applicants by offering increased wages, tuition reimbursement, and health benefits.

Visit the gymnasium at Rebecca Johnson School located at 55 Catharine Street in Springfield. Applications are also available online.

Office of State Representative Bud Williams

“This is an excellent opportunity for the residents of Springfield” states Representative Williams. “Serving as Chair of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus and the House Chair of the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion, I commend MGM for making a deliberate and conscious effort to be more racially inclusive with their hiring practices. Strategically hosting this job fair in the heart of Mason Square should yield a more diverse applicant pool. It is my expectation that from this pool, more black and brown folks will be gainfully employed.”

“We have been presented with an opportunity to not only empower ourselves, but to uplift our community, and to be part of a staple destination that elevates Springfield to the global masses,” states Williams. “I encourage everyone to attend, show up, show out, bring a friend, a family member, or a neighbor to take advantage of this extraordinary employment opportunity. I also ask that you please forward this information to all in your network so we can have a great turnout for this significant event, and I look forward to seeing you all there.”