MGM Springfield kicks off holiday season with Christmas tree lighting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Springfield.

22News was there for the lighting of the MGM Springfield Christmas tree in Armory Square Friday night.

The tree stands 38 feet tall and is just as high as the top of the Armory building. The lights are also synchronized with the music playing in the plaza.

People of all ages came out on Friday to enjoy each other’s company, listen to holiday music, and enjoy snacks.

Anthony Caratozzolo, VP of Hospitality at MGM Springfield told 22News, they wanted to bring holiday excitement to the community.

“We are part of this community so it is very important for us to feel like we are embedded in the community,” Caratozzolo said. “Showing them that we are here to stay, get everyone excited, everyone is always happy during the holidays so we want to create that excitement here.”

Friday night’s lighting ceremony was MGM Springfield’s second celebration of the holiday season since the resort casino opened in 2018.