MGM Springfield laying off 1,000 employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 employees who were not able to be brought back since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s going to have a major affect on MGM Springfield as 1,000 are being laid off.

22News obtained a letter sent to MGM Springfield employees from President and CEO Chris Kelley. In that letter he said that due to capacity restrictions and business demand the company is unable to bring the furloughed employees back to work.

Chris Kelley (Courtesy: MGM Springfield)

A spokesperson for MGM told us that health benefits have been extended for laid off employees through the end of September. The company does hope to bring these people back – and employees will keep seniority status if re-hired before December 31 2021.

In March, MGM established an emergency employee fund. This will continue through the end of November, so far it’s raised $14 million and dispersed $12 million.