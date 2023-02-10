SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield leaders will visit the children at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center on Friday.

President & COO Chris Kelley and the Director of Community Affairs Beth Ward will lead a story time to a classroom of preschoolers at the Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center, which currently serves 150 children daily, according to a news release sent to 22News from Square One.

MGM Springfield is the newest corporation to join Square One’s “Adopt-A-Classroom” initiative, where they contributed $5,000 to support classroom operations. This is part of the agency’s Campaign for Healthy Kids, which is a multi-year fund development campaign focused on the agency’s commitment to providing healthy meals, physical fitness, social-emotional well-being, as well as a healthy learning environment.

Square One provides early learning services to over 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children each day, and provides family support services to 1,500 families each year.

“We are very grateful to MGM for supporting us so generously,” said Dawn DiStefano, Square One President & CEO. “A high-quality, nurturing early-learning experience makes a profound difference in a child’s long-term success. Thank you to our partners at MGM for recognizing this and sharing in our vision of a bright future for all of our community’s children.”

The story time will take place on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Square One Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center.