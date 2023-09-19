SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was all about opportunity Tuesday night in the city of firsts, MGM Springfield hoping to create job growth in more of the city’s communities.

There are currently about 1,500 employees at MGM Springfield, which grew from 90 when they reopened their doors back in 2020. MGM Springfield spokesperson, Beth Ward told us how they’re now looking for a few hundred more. “To help you know expand, and do all the wonderful things we are doing,” said Ward.

Many coming out to the Rebecca Johnson School for a job fair put on by the casino. One Springfield resident told 22News, that they’re hopeful this event in the heart of Mason Square will help MGM bring in a more diverse applicant pool.

“Increase with the Hispanic community and always been a long-time residency of Black Americans,” expressed Tony Bass of Springfield. “This opportunity provides MGM, a wonderful opportunity to diversify their employees.”

The casino will be offering increased wages, health benefits, and tuition reimbursement to those they hire. Ward tells us that it’s all about bringing people in for a career, not just a job. “There is that culture of you know growing those dreams and making them become a reality and giving room for that,” Ward added.

Various positions are open in all departments, including front-end and back-end operations, management, and customer service. State Representative of the 11th District, Bud Williams told us having these jobs offered will help reverse unemployment in Springfield’s urban communities.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us to put people to work and help us grow our economy,” explained Williams.

