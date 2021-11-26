MGM Springfield marks start of holiday season with tree lighting ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield rung in the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony Friday evening, to mark the opening of its Holiday Winter Wonderland on Armory Square, featuring the city’s only outdoor skating rink.

The event included special appearances by the Dan Kane Singers, New England Patriots Cheerleaders and even Santa Claus. Local favorite Hot Oven Cookies also had its food truck on hand for some tasty treats.

The ceremony was led by MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley and Mayor Domenic Sarno. Kelley spoke about how important having this rink open is for Springfield given the current pandemic conditions and how far we’ve come.

“Ten years ago this 14 acre campus was destroyed by a tornado. And over the last 18 months or so, we have all faced extraordinary obstacles challenges, experienced personal loss and feelings of uncertainty and anxiety,” said Kelley.

Tickets for the ice rink can be purchased in person. For more information and a list of hours, click here.