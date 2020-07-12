MGM Springfield reopens Monday: What guests can expect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Monday, July 13, MGM Springfield will officially reopen after nearly three months of being closed.

You will be required to wear a mask when entering the casino and on the gaming floor, except when having a drink. However you will not be allowed to move around the casino with your beverage.

Plexiglas barriers are installed at slot machines and table games. Poker, roulette and craps will not be available.

22News spoke with MGM Springfield’s vice president of the legal counsel, Seth Stratton who filled us in on what to expect.

“We reconfigured our floors significantly. Patrons who came here previously will notice a lot of changes. We had to actually physically move a lot of machines around to free up some of the more popular machines so that they’re more socially distant,” said Stratton.

Dining will also be limited to Tap Sports Bar, and South End Market.