MGM Springfield preparing to welcome guests back after closing for over 3 months

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield plans to reopen to the public next Monday, as part of Governor Charlie Baker’s Phase 3 reopening process.

After shutting down in March, Massachusetts casinos are planning to reopen once again and MGM Springfield is already preparing for its reopening next week.

The nearly two-year-old, $960 million resort casino in Springfield’s South End plans to welcome back its guests next week, as the state enters phase 3 of its phased reopening plan. A spokesperson for MGM Springfield said they will reopen in a limited capacity to the public starting Monday July 13 at 10 a.m.

To make sure health protocols are in place, employees will be screened when they enter the facility, and a mask is required. Hand sanitizer will be available and every other slot machine will be turned off to adhere to social distancing requirements.

Along with the new guidelines, MGM has said its hotel and spa will remain closed for the time being, and valet service will not be available. One woman who spoke to, who has been to the casino before it temporarily shut down, said she still wouldn’t feel comfortable going into a large, indoor space.

“I say no because it gets so crowded, and it is a lot of people and it is close together and the whole six-feet apart will not really work,” said Precious Motgomery of Springfield.

While MGM Springfield has been closed, the casino has been doing its part to encourage kids to continue reading throughout the summer.

They have donated $1,000 books to Springfield Public Schools.

There will be an announcement from MGM on Thursday about its reopening process, but as of now, they still plan to reopen next Monday.