SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night of Motown in Springfield Sunday with MGM presenting the Four Tops and the Temptations at Symphony Hall.

The Temptations, often referred to as “American Music Royalty,” are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music, which includes songs like “My Girl” and “Papa was a Rolling Stone.

The Four Tops first Motown hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving” made them music stars and they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Fans were excited ahead of the show. Philamena Thompson told 2News, “It’s just good music. You can understand it, it’s not somebody rapping really fast. Most of them have a story to tell, that you understand and it touches your heart. It bring us back to the good ol’ times.”

Sunday’s show was packed with people having a great time even standing up and dancing by their seats.