MGM Springfield, Red Lion Inn discuss hotel on State Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — MGM Springfield is talking with the Red Lion Inn’s Owner about building a new hotel.

The company that owns the Red Lion Inn is exploring the idea with MGM Springfield of constructing a hotel on State Street. However, this proposal could impact downtown and force one organization to find a different home.

There’s an idea to turn a building on State Street into a hotel. It’s near the intersection of State Street and Main street and is owned by MGM Springfield. MGM is in preliminary talks with Main Street Hospitality who operate the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge. FOCUS Springfield currently occupies the space on the bottom floor.

This building is eight stories high and was built in 1918 as Mass Mutual’s headquarters years now but they said they would like the idea of moving to a different location in downtown Springfield.

“If we can get a great hotel company like that coming into Springfield and we can get even better space, I think it’s a win-win for Springfield which I’ll take any day,” said Brendon Holland of FOCUS Springfield.

FOCUS Springfield Executive Director John Abbott told 22News the city solicitor told them if this hotel project were to go through, they could move to the former site of CityStage.

“Right now we are in discussion with CityStage about taking part of their space a small black-box theater we are in the process of negotiating the lease and looking for funding.”

Abbott said their mission is to support the city’s economic development and they are excited about the possibility of bringing new energy to the CityStage venue.