MGM Springfield redevelops site damaged from June 1, 2011 tornado

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One thing the June 1st tornado did was impact the Springfield skyline.

The tornado crossed over the Connecticut River and came right through the South End of Springfield. Several homes were destroyed and commercial brick buildings were damaged.

But then came a rebirth with the construction of MGM Springfield. At the time, MGM said they wouldn’t be at their current site if that tornado hadn’t touched down where it did.

Seven years later, the casino opened its doors to the public.