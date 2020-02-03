MGM Springfield releases statement following parking garage issue

Breaking News
Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield’s spokesperson Mancini Saverio released a statement explaining the reasoning behind closed off floors in the parking garage.

22News viewers sent in complaints regarding the closing off of the third and fourth levels of the parking garage during morning hours.

Saverio stated the following:

We want to make sure our guests have access to the best parking spots in our parking garage when they come here to play, stay and visit MGM Springfield.

We’re redirecting cars who use the garage only to access the courthouse and other businesses off the property to use the upper levels of the parking garage.

MGM Springfield Director of Communications

