MGM Springfield reopens The Chandler Steakhouse

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield plans to reopen its steakhouse on weekends beginning Friday after being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chandler Steakhouse has officially reopened and is taking reservations beginning at 5:00 p.m. The fine dining establishment will be open Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m. It is located inside MGM Springfield next to the hotel lobby on the casino floor.

It’s been almost three months since the slots parlor and casinos in Massachusetts reopened. MGM Springfield reopened to the public on July 13, however, no poker, craps, or roulette is allowed. Gaming tables can only have three players, and guests are required to wear a mask when entering the casino and on the gaming floor.

Dining will also be available at Tap Sports Bar and South End Market.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today