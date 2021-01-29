SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is returning to 24-hour operation Friday which could be a boost for businesses nearby.
The casino is a big attraction that brings people into the city and with the 9:30 p.m. curfew now lifted, surrounding restaurants can reap the benefits.
While restrictions are being eased, visitors will still need to be diligent in following CDC guidelines. Protocols will be enforced at restaurants like the Student Prince with increased sanitizing, social distancing, and mask-wearing.
The 25-percent capacity limit is still in effect for all restaurants and will be until February.
According to an MGM spokesperson, not all amenities of the casino will open right away.
“MGM Springfield returns to 24 hour operations today and it feels like a step toward a level of normalcy. We appreciate everyone having done their part to slow the rise in COVID-19 cases, and we will continue to be vigilant with our health and safety protocols. We are happy to welcome back some team members today, and as the capacity restriction is eased and additional amenities reopen, such as the hotel and Tap, our hope is to welcome back even more.”Chris Kelley, President of the Northeast Group, MGM Resorts