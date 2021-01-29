MGM Springfield returns to 24-hour operations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is returning to 24-hour operation Friday which could be a boost for businesses nearby.

The casino is a big attraction that brings people into the city and with the 9:30 p.m. curfew now lifted, surrounding restaurants can reap the benefits.

While restrictions are being eased, visitors will still need to be diligent in following CDC guidelines. Protocols will be enforced at restaurants like the Student Prince with increased sanitizing, social distancing, and mask-wearing.

The 25-percent capacity limit is still in effect for all restaurants and will be until February.

According to an MGM spokesperson, not all amenities of the casino will open right away.