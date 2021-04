SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield had its best month of business since the pandemic began over a year ago.

Last month, the casino saw over $22 million in revenue.

To give you some perspective, MGM Springfield brought in nearly $17 million for the month of February. Casinos were closed from March until July of 2020.

This is the first time MGM Springfield’s monthly revenue surpassed $20 million since January of 2020.