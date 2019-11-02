MGM Springfield showcases all six Patriots Lombardi Trophies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield hosted an impressive display of sports history on Saturday with all six Patriots Lombardi Trophies.

The trophies date from 2002 to 2019, all in the Brady and Belichek era. They were displayed in the hotel lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Fans were excited for a chance to take a picture with the trophies and examine them up close.

And yes, Gronk’s infamous dent in the most recent Lombardi Trophy was shined to perfection.

Patriots fans such as Jason Willoughby told 22News, the trophies have him excited for the current Patriots victory streak.

“It’s great. I haven’t seen a run like this in any sport ever in my life and I don’t think we will ever see it again,” Willoughby said. “It’s the greatest thing New England could ask for.”

Fans and MGM officials alike were sure to note another Lombardi should head to New England to kickoff 2020.