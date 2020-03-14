MGM Springfield shuts its doors for safety amid coronavirus cases in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts International, the parent company announced Saturday morning that in conjunction with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, MGM Springfield will be temporarily closed.

Gaming operations will be suspended and soon after, their hotel closed, both for 15 days.

Casino customers quickly objected. Hayden Chasse of Springfield told 22News, he’s at the casino every other night, suspending operations there will create a hardship.

“I like to game, I’m a gamer, with it shutting down, I have to travel, I’m going to have to go to New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and it’s going to cost me Gas money,” said Chasse.

Longtime South End resident and businessman, David Glantz, owner of Buckeye brothers smoke shop, sized up what economic consequences could come from shutting down the Casino for two weeks.

Glantz told 22News, “I really don’t think it’ll affect anything with, not that much. you’re going to have to do something. The governor and the federal government are doing the right thing by the travel ban And keep people out of nursing homes, I believe it’s the right move.”

At the conclusion of the 15-day hiatus, MGM Resorts and the Massachusetts game commission will re-evaluate the situation.