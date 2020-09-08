MGM Springfield, South End Community Center distribute school supplies to area kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield and the South End Community Center joined together to make sure Springfield kids are prepared to go back to school when they are welcome.

The community center distributed 100 backpacks full of school supplies Tuesday. MGM Springfield filled the backpacks for the community center to hand out.

Organizers said it is a practical way to fulfill their duty to the community.

“Very hard time. So anything we can do to help that’s kind of our role as community centers especially in this Springfield area we want to make sure we help any way we can,” said Wesley Jackson, Executive Director of South End Community Center.

A few community leaders showed up to help as well, including State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.