MGM Springfield staff return to work under “new normal” after four months closure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After Friday’s soft reopening to only invited guests, Monday marks MGM Springfield’s first day back open in their “new normal.”

Reporter: Will you be coming here as much as before?

“Uh, yes I will. I’ll be back here tomorrow, probably the day after, I miss this place,” said Naomi Johnson of Springfield.

Related: What guests can expect when going back to MGM Springfield

The last four months felt a lot longer for MGM Springfield regulars. Employees were also glad to be back, and are feeling good about all of the new safety protocols.

“I am so happy. I’m really glad to come back to MGM. For me is like a family. I need them in my life,” said Yaritza Gonzalez, who works in security at the casino.

Hotel engineer Cladi Rodriguez told 22News, “If I didn’t feel comfortable coming to work, I wouldn’t. I have a nine-year-old at home. With all the safety protocols MGM implemented for the safety of employees and guests. Yes, 100 percent safe.”

Their new precautions include temperature checks for guests and employees, plexiglass dividers at table games, and keeping people six feet apart on the gaming floor. MGM Springfield is operating at only one-third of its full capacity.

Related: Health and safety measures implemented ahead of MGM Springfield reopening

To ensure they never go above that capacity threshold, MGM Springfield now has a team that constantly monitors that at their entrances and they use a special smartphone app to do it. Masks are mandatory, except when having a drink. MGM is counting on guests and employees to be diligent about it so they can stay open.

“Collectively everyone has to do their part. With everyone coming in and coming out, we have to make sure everyone wears their masks So we don’t take one step forward and three steps back.” Cladi Rodriguez

This is a phased reopening for MGM Springfield. Their dining options are limited to TAP Sports Bar, the South End Market, and the Costa Restaurant pizza counter.

They are also keeping their hotel closed for the time being.