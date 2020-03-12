MGM Springfield steps up cleaning to protect employees, guests from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Companies that receive a large number of guests are taking extraordinary measures to keep their customers and staff safe from COVID-19.

Some are checking people’s temperatures.

“I don’t think it’s going to help,” said Christine Anderson of Swansea.

Some think the added protection of taking a customer’s temperature is a good idea, others feel the move goes too far.

“I think cleaning helps more than checking temperatures,” said Swansea.

Encore Boston made the bold decision this week to begin checking guest and staff member temperatures before they enter the casino.

Ed Gargnon told 22News, “I just think it’s overkill. It’s overkill. We’re taking a cruise in two and half weeks and Norwegian is going to take everybody’s temperature before we get on the ship. It’s just overkill.”

In a statement to 22News, MGM Springfield said they’ve stepped up cleaning procedures, but stopped short of indicating whether they’re following Encore’s lead by taking temperatures.

MGM guests said the casino didn’t take their temperature but did notice staff wiping down surfaces.

“I used the men’s room just before coming over here to eat and you could see them, they’re really doing a good job of keeping all it clean,” said Gargnon.

22News also asked both Christine and Ed if the casino was busy Wednesday night compared to their last week five weeks, they said they didn’t notice a difference.