MGM Springfield to award $60K to four local organizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four not-for-profit organizations in the Springfield area will receive thousands of dollars from MGM Springfield to help them continue the work they are already doing in the community.

On Tuesday, MGM Springfield President, Chris Kelley, will present $15,000 checks each to Link to Libraries, Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, and the YWCA of Western Massachusetts.

The funding was made possible through fundraisers by MGM employees and monies awarded through corporate grants. The event will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the MGM Springfield Plaza.