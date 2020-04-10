MGM Springfield to donate sleeping cots, outdoor heaters to city, Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield will make a donation of cots and outdoor heaters to Mercy Medical Center and the City on Friday.

In a news release to 22News Thursday night, MGM Springfield announced it will donate 160 portable cots and 16 outdoor heaters. A portion of the cots will provide much needed overflow support for the hospital.

The remaining cots and the outdoor heaters will help the city’s work to help the homeless population during the health crisis.

Below are statements made by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley, and Deborah Bitsoli, president of Mercy Medical Center.

“We are a strong community, but this is a challenging time, and MGM Springfield will continue to do what we can to support those impacted and those on the frontline,” said Chris Kelley, President & COO of MGM Springfield.

I want to thank MGM President and COO Chris Kelley and his MGM Team for stepping up in support of our city’s ongoing and continued efforts in responding to this Coronavirus situation. These much needed items will go a long way in assisting our city’s coronavirus response. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

“We are grateful to MGM Springfield for the generous donation of cots for use during the pandemic. This is another example of the local area’s remarkable community partnerships that assist our efforts to care for patients during this difficult time,” said Deborah Bitsoli, President, Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates.