MGM Springfield to have first UFC boxing event Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno and the Dropkick Murphy’s are promoting a boxing event at MGM Springfield Thursday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the news conference will start at 2:00 p.m. and it’s promoting MGM Springfield’s first boxing event Friday at 8:00 p.m. in the Aria Ballroom.

Tickets are still available at www.murphysboxing.com and www.ticketmaster.com. The event will also stream live on UFC Fight Pass at www.ufc.tv.

The event features undefeated Abraham Nova, James Perella, Carlos Gongora, William Foster III and Derrick Whitley Jr. of Springfield.

