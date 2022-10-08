SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Car lovers are invited to stroll to MGM Springfield Plaza and Armory Square as cruisers showcase their rides on Saturday.

Anything from the early 1900s Roadster to a Mclaren, different classic, hotrod vehicles, supercars, and future classics will be on display on MGM Springfield’s campus. There will be a special appearance by a TV personality, car guru, and host of the popular Junkyard Crawl podcast, Steve Mags.

Some of the festivities include food trucks from Moolicious Farms and Wake the Dead Donuts, and White Lion Brewery will also be on the property. The proceeds from Easy Company Brewing will go to charities that support veterans, first responders, and also their families. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The car show will highlight: