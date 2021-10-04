MGM Springfield to host upcoming indoor Free Music Friday Concert Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The nation’s most authentic 80’s Arena-Rock group and local favorites will be playing at the popular Free Music Friday Concert Series in MGM Springfield’s Aria Ballroom. The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on October 15 and doors are scheduled to open at 7 p.m.

The 2021 indoor series includes:

LA’s Backstage pass on October 15

Beyond Purple on October 22

Raise Your Hands: Bon Jovi Tribute on October 29

Trailer Trash on November 5

“We are thrilled to continue offering this free concert series to our community featuring some of our most talented local artists. Based on the success of the summer program, it makes perfect sense to bring the fun inside to one of our fantastic MGM Springfield venues,” said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield’s President and COO.

Guests will be able to enjoy beer, wine, nonalcoholic beverages, and MGM’s diverse food options before and after the concerts like The Chandler Steakhouse, Tap Sports Bar, and South End Market.